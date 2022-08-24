UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Establishes 51 Relief Camps In Flood-affected Areas: DG PDMA

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2022 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Faisal Fareed on Thursday said that the government had established 51 relief camps in the flood affected areas of the province to provide relief to the people.

Talking to ptv, he said that Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts were badly affected by flashed floods, adding rescue and relief efforts were underway in full swing in the affected areas.

The DG said the government was taking all possible measures to provide relief to the flood-affected people and massive relief operation would be continued till their complete rehabilitation. He said medical camps have been established in every relief camps wherein 68000 flood-affected people have been provided treatments.

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, all the officials of the departments concerns were present in the flood-affected areas to rescue the people and provide relief to them.

The government had evacuated around 40,000 rain-affected people besides ensuring provision of three time cooked food to them, he added.

The DG said that he was visiting every flood-hit areas to monitor the relief activities. The government will start repairing of infrastructure damaged by rains, he added.

The Chief Minister has also announced relief package for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people, he mentioned.

