Punjab Govt Eulogized For Launching Typhoid Vaccination Campaign

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Punjab govt eulogized for launching typhoid vaccination campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said on Wednesday the Punjab government, for the first time of the history, had launched a comprehensive anti-typhoid campaign to save the future of millions of children in the country.

Talking to the media, he lauded the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar and Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid for vaccination drive.

He said that 100 trained paramedics including female students of Nursing College LGH took part in door-to-door campaign in Nishtar Town in the Typhoid vaccination campaign.

He said that 1450 children were vaccinated at the counters set up in the LGH where they were also vaccinated against polio.

He said that it was time to focus more on prevention of diseases and improvement of public health like all overthe world and to highlighted the slogan that prevention is better than treatment at the public level so that peoplecan protect themselves from diseases by following the principles of hygiene.

More Stories From Pakistan

