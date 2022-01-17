Punjab govt evolved mechanism for equal progress across province: Nadeem Qureshi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi Monday said that Punjab government has evolved a foolproof mechanism for equal development across the province.

He was talking to people on the occasion of upgradation of Government Primary School Awanpura to status of middle School, here.

He said Rs 15 million had been spent on upgradation of the school.

Nadeem also informed that two girl high schools were also upgraded to college level in PP 216.

Similarly, another girl high school was established in Kotla Tolay Khan.

District Development Package paved the way for robust uplift in the city, he added.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was focusing on development of rural areas.

He criticized the past rulers for looting country's resources. The PTI government would complete its constitutional term, he added.