UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Evolves Plan To Promote Oilseed Cultivation

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 02:10 PM

Punjab govt evolves plan to promote oilseed cultivation

SIALKOT, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) -:Punjab Agriculture department has evolved a comprehensive plan costing more than Rs 5 billion for the promotion of oilseed crops like sunflower, canola and sesame across Punjab.

Official sources told APP here on Friday that the government was making efforts for motivating the growers to cultivate maximum oil seed crop and decided to provide subsidy to the growers.

This will not only produce maximum edible oil but also lessen the import in the province, sources added.

The sources highlighted that presently only 34 percent edible oil was being produced within the country, while 66 percent was being imported for catering domestic needs and the government was spending huge foreign exchange on the import of edible oil each year.

Related Topics

Exchange Import Punjab Agriculture Oil Government Billion

Recent Stories

Installation of water meters in five factories kic ..

52 minutes ago

Tokyo shares end higher on optimism over US-China ..

51 minutes ago

Mugabe's family agree to burial in national monume ..

52 minutes ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi won hearts, minds of Pakis ..

52 minutes ago

Number of Japan's Centenarians Exceeds Historic Re ..

52 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price for Thursday

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.