- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Punjab govt expanding health infrastructure with new hospitals in Rawalpindi, Sialkot
Punjab Govt Expanding Health Infrastructure With New Hospitals In Rawalpindi, Sialkot
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 07:43 PM
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is laying a wide network of new hospitals across the province to ensure modern healthcare facilities for the people at their doorsteps
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is laying a wide network of new hospitals across the province to ensure modern healthcare facilities for the people at their doorsteps.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education on Thursday. The session reviewed progress on the construction of the new Children’s Hospital in Rawalpindi and the Teaching Hospital in Sialkot.
The Health Minister stressed that timely completion of both projects is a top priority of the Punjab government. “Providing the best health facilities to the people at their doorsteps is among our foremost commitments. The executing agency has been directed to complete the Children’s Hospital Rawalpindi and Teaching Hospital Sialkot within the stipulated timelines,” he said.
Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood Khan attended the meeting, along with Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Additional Secretary Amir Muhammad, Chief Engineer, and Principal & MS DHQ Hospital Sialkot Dr. Sohail Anjum.
Through video link, Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Professor Masood Sadiq, Dr. Hina Sattar, and senior officers of the Communication & Works (C&W) Department also participated.
Officials noted that the two new hospitals will significantly strengthen Punjab’s healthcare infrastructure, particularly in pediatrics and tertiary medical education, furthering the provincial government’s vision of modern, accessible healthcare.
Recent Stories
LDA City distributes 6,500 plot letters to allottees of 4 blocks
DC Kohat chaired meeting regarding anti polio campaign
Urdu book 'Zindagi' by Khurram Asghar launched
IHC directs Deputy Commissioner to fill vacant posts at Patwar Circle
Ahsan to represent Pakistan at 14th CPEC JCC meeting on Friday
Crackdown on unlicensed clinics, counterfeit drugs soon
Most-wanted bandit killed near Jahanian
IHC adjourns appeals of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi in 190m pounds reference
Blind murder in Hanjarwal solved: wife and son arrested
Punjab govt expanding health infrastructure with new hospitals in Rawalpindi, Si ..
Martyred inspector paid tribute on death anniversary
Uzbek President meets compatriots and fellows of “El Yurt Umidi” foundation ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LDA City distributes 6,500 plot letters to allottees of 4 blocks5 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chaired meeting regarding anti polio campaign5 minutes ago
-
Urdu book 'Zindagi' by Khurram Asghar launched5 minutes ago
-
IHC directs Deputy Commissioner to fill vacant posts at Patwar Circle5 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on unlicensed clinics, counterfeit drugs soon2 minutes ago
-
Most-wanted bandit killed near Jahanian2 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns appeals of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi in 190m pounds reference2 minutes ago
-
Blind murder in Hanjarwal solved: wife and son arrested2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt expanding health infrastructure with new hospitals in Rawalpindi, Sialkot2 minutes ago
-
Martyred inspector paid tribute on death anniversary13 minutes ago
-
Uzbek President meets compatriots and fellows of “El Yurt Umidi” foundation in US13 minutes ago
-
Three held for illegal Falcon hunting13 minutes ago