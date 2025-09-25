Punjab govt expanding health infrastructure with new hospitals in Rawalpindi, Sialkot

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is laying a wide network of new hospitals across the province to ensure modern healthcare facilities for the people at their doorsteps

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is laying a wide network of new hospitals across the province to ensure modern healthcare facilities for the people at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education on Thursday. The session reviewed progress on the construction of the new Children’s Hospital in Rawalpindi and the Teaching Hospital in Sialkot.

The Health Minister stressed that timely completion of both projects is a top priority of the Punjab government. “Providing the best health facilities to the people at their doorsteps is among our foremost commitments. The executing agency has been directed to complete the Children’s Hospital Rawalpindi and Teaching Hospital Sialkot within the stipulated timelines,” he said.

Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood Khan attended the meeting, along with Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Additional Secretary Amir Muhammad, Chief Engineer, and Principal & MS DHQ Hospital Sialkot Dr. Sohail Anjum.

Through video link, Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Professor Masood Sadiq, Dr. Hina Sattar, and senior officers of the Communication & Works (C&W) Department also participated.

Officials noted that the two new hospitals will significantly strengthen Punjab’s healthcare infrastructure, particularly in pediatrics and tertiary medical education, furthering the provincial government’s vision of modern, accessible healthcare.