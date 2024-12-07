Punjab Govt Expands Children’s Heart Surgery Programme
Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced on Saturday expansion of children’s heart surgery program, directing the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) to immediately train technical staff of private hospitals on the programme's online dashboard.
Presiding over a meeting at the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company here, the minister conducted a comprehensive review of the programme. He emphasised improving inter-departmental coordination to ensure the program's success. “Alhamdulillah, since its launch, over 960 children have successfully undergone heart surgeries. No negligence will be tolerated, and empaneled private hospitals have been instructed to enhance their performance to increase the number of surgeries,” he stated.
He further announced plans to expand the program by empaneling additional hospitals to cater to more children. “This initiative has significantly reduced the waiting list for surgeries. Previously, families had to wait for months, but now the capacity of government children’s hospitals has increased, and the process has become more efficient and transparent through online monitoring,” the minister added.
The meeting highlighted the program's impact, noting continuous monitoring through a live dashboard and transparency in its operations. The minister reiterated the Punjab government’s commitment to providing timely and quality healthcare for children with heart conditions.
The Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program, launched under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, continues to expand its reach, providing critical healthcare services to children across the province.
Key attendees included Parliamentary Secretary Rushda Lodhi, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Azmat Mahmood, Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, and CEO PHIMC Dr. Ali Razaq. Representatives from Lahore’s private hospitals, Multan Institute of Cardiology, and PITB also participated, some via video link.
