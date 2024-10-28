Open Menu

Punjab Govt Expedites Cheque Distribution To Bar Associations To Address Lawyers' Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 10:23 PM

The Punjab government has expedited the process of cheque distribution among Bar Associations, accelerating it so that lawyers' issues can be resolved without delay, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif

The Minister for Law Punjab Sohaib Ahmad Bharth distributed cheques to the District and Tehsil Bar Associations of Bahawalpur on Monday afternoon. Cheques amounting to 20 million rupees were handed over to the presidents and general secretaries of Bahawalpur, Yazman, Ahmadpur Tamawali, Hasilpur, and Ahmadpur Sharqia Bar Associations in the Darbar Hall of Civil Secretariat Lahore. The Secretary of Law, Punjab, Bilal Ahmad Lodhi, was also present on this occasion.

The presidents of the District and Tehsil Bar Associations, Muhammad Ayaz Kalyar, Dewan Abdul Rasheed, Tasdaq Hussain Gillani, Rana Muhammad Aamir, and Syed Hassan Ashfaq Gillani, highlighted the issues of the lawyers of Bahawalpur District.

In response, Provincial Minister for Law Sohaib Ahmad Bharth stated that it is the first time in history that the Punjab government is providing special grants to the Bar Associations at the Tehsil level. "This grant will help address the problems facing the lawyers' community in Bahawalpur, including the establishment of an e-library, a canteen, renovation of bar rooms, installation of tuff tiles, and resolution of electricity issues," Sohaib Ahmad Bharth added.

The presidents of the District and Tehsil Bar Associations expressed gratitude to the Punjab Government, stating that the sincerity demonstrated by the government is commendable and deserving of appreciation.

