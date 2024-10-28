- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Punjab govt expedites cheque distribution to bar associations to address lawyers' issues
Punjab Govt Expedites Cheque Distribution To Bar Associations To Address Lawyers' Issues
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 10:23 PM
The Punjab government has expedited the process of cheque distribution among Bar Associations, accelerating it so that lawyers' issues can be resolved without delay, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The Punjab government has expedited the process of cheque distribution among Bar Associations, accelerating it so that lawyers' issues can be resolved without delay, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
The Minister for Law Punjab Sohaib Ahmad Bharth distributed cheques to the District and Tehsil Bar Associations of Bahawalpur on Monday afternoon. Cheques amounting to 20 million rupees were handed over to the presidents and general secretaries of Bahawalpur, Yazman, Ahmadpur Tamawali, Hasilpur, and Ahmadpur Sharqia Bar Associations in the Darbar Hall of Civil Secretariat Lahore. The Secretary of Law, Punjab, Bilal Ahmad Lodhi, was also present on this occasion.
The presidents of the District and Tehsil Bar Associations, Muhammad Ayaz Kalyar, Dewan Abdul Rasheed, Tasdaq Hussain Gillani, Rana Muhammad Aamir, and Syed Hassan Ashfaq Gillani, highlighted the issues of the lawyers of Bahawalpur District.
In response, Provincial Minister for Law Sohaib Ahmad Bharth stated that it is the first time in history that the Punjab government is providing special grants to the Bar Associations at the Tehsil level. "This grant will help address the problems facing the lawyers' community in Bahawalpur, including the establishment of an e-library, a canteen, renovation of bar rooms, installation of tuff tiles, and resolution of electricity issues," Sohaib Ahmad Bharth added.
The presidents of the District and Tehsil Bar Associations expressed gratitude to the Punjab Government, stating that the sincerity demonstrated by the government is commendable and deserving of appreciation.
Recent Stories
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..
No let-up in Israeli military attacks in Gaza, situation only getting worse: UN
Hungary's Orban in Georgia after disputed elections: broadcaster
IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwind
PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Musadiq
ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan
EU envoy meets PA Speaker
October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to jail on judicial remand
KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno
Lawyers can bring positive changes in society through advocacy: Governor
Carbon cuts 'miles short' of 2030 goal: UN
Pak envoy lauds Pakistani exhibitors for high-quality products at Beauty World M ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stability: Federal Minister ..2 minutes ago
-
Teams going every house to administer anti-polio drops to children: AC2 minutes ago
-
IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwind19 minutes ago
-
PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Musadiq19 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan19 minutes ago
-
EU envoy meets PA Speaker24 minutes ago
-
October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to jail on judicial remand24 minutes ago
-
KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno24 minutes ago
-
Lawyers can bring positive changes in society through advocacy: Governor24 minutes ago
-
Pak envoy lauds Pakistani exhibitors for high-quality products at Beauty World Middle East 202424 minutes ago
-
Dengue awareness rally held40 minutes ago
-
ATC sends 86 accused, including PTI MPAs, police personnel on judicial remand12 minutes ago