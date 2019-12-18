Punjab govt expedites efforts to root out polio: Minister

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Khan Leghari said that the Punjab government expedited efforts to completely root out polio disease from the province

During his visit here Wednesday, he said that all out efforts were being continued to administered polio drops to children under five years of age across the district.

Mohsin Leghari, who is also holding additional charge of focal person for 'Polio Monitoring Drive said there was no cure of polio, but could be overcome by adopting precautionary measures.

He said that the CM Punjab was very active to achieve the goal of polio-free Punjab.

DC Rajanpur Zulfikar Ali, officers of health department and local noted personalities were present on the occasion.