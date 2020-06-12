UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Extended Facilities In Province To Control Pandemic: Musarrat Cheema

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said on Friday that all quarantine centres were not closed in his province rather capacity in hospitals at the expo center were extended.

Talking to a private news channel she stated that SOPs to combat with novel contagion were being changed day by day, home isolation was the better way to control pandemic.

When coronavirus spread was on its initial stage in Pakistan,Punjab government established number of hospitals and quarantine centres across the province, she said.

She further encouraged masses to avail facility of government quarantine centres if any symptoms of COVID-19 appeared.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had repeatedly mentioned in his addresses to the nation that Pakistan could not afford complete lockdown as millions of people worked on daily wages, she stated.

Government would only cordon off the affected areas, people should adapt with all SOPs to stop the spread of novel virus, she added.

Punjab government had provided indoor games and sports facilities to COVID-19 patients with minor symptoms, so they could not suffer with depression and stress, she added.

