Open Menu

Punjab Govt Extends Date Of Issuing Driving License With Old Fee

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2024 | 11:34 PM

Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving license with old fee

The Punjab government has extended date of issuing driving license with the old fee till January 9th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The Punjab government has extended date of issuing driving license with the old fee till January 9th.

The driving licenses will be issued with the new fee from January 10th. Currently, the fee for learners driving license was a meager amount of 60 rupees only.

It was to be raised to triple digits after the revised schedule.

Few weeks back, Punjab Cabinet had allowed raising the driving license fees. Under the revised fee schedule, the fee has been raised for international, renewal and new driving licenses also.

City Traffic Police have appealed to public to apply and get the licenses earliest as possible to save their money and avoid violation of basic traffic rules.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Traffic Money January From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

2 minutes ago
 ECP Balochistan serves notice to PPP for violation ..

ECP Balochistan serves notice to PPP for violation code of conduct

18 minutes ago
 Senators asked to submit assets or face suspension

Senators asked to submit assets or face suspension

18 minutes ago
 NAVTTC trained 100,000 people in 2023; Madad tells ..

NAVTTC trained 100,000 people in 2023; Madad tells Senate Education Body

18 minutes ago
 Health Ministry confirms poliovirus in environment ..

Health Ministry confirms poliovirus in environmental samples

58 minutes ago
 Nine injured during new year night celebratory fir ..

Nine injured during new year night celebratory firing, fireworks

1 hour ago
CPO directs to take strict action against underage ..

CPO directs to take strict action against underage drivers, 5210 held

1 hour ago
 Objection raised to appeal against acceptance of N ..

Objection raised to appeal against acceptance of Nawaz Sharif's papers

1 hour ago
 PPP ready to surprises political opponents in Punj ..

PPP ready to surprises political opponents in Punjab: Nasir Shah

1 hour ago
 Commissioner for coordinated efforts to ensure uni ..

Commissioner for coordinated efforts to ensure universal vaccination against pol ..

1 hour ago
 SIFC, MoPD to work out comprehensive study to expl ..

SIFC, MoPD to work out comprehensive study to exploit Pink Salt export potential ..

1 hour ago
 Filing of appeals against rejection or acceptance ..

Filing of appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers underway

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan