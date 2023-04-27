Punjab govt extends financial assistance to Eid-ul-Fitr firing incident police victim families

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab government offered financial assistance to the families of the youngsters who died in the police firing incident on Eid-ul-Fitr

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab government offered financial assistance to the families of the youngsters who died in the police firing incident on Eid-ul-Fitr.

One million rupees each assistance was provided by Chief Minister Punjab to the families of the deceased youngsters.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Malik Muhammad Sami reached the house of deceased Muhammad Usman and Syed Abdul Sami and provided cheques.

Malik Muhammad Sami also conveyed the message of the Chief Minister to the victim families and recited Fatiha on behalf of district administration.

He said that there was no substitute for human life but the government would provide jobs and full support to the brothers of the deceased.

ADC Finance said that they express condolences to the victim's families of the tragic incident.

On this occasion, the parents of the deceased thanked the Punjab Chief Minister.