Punjab govt extends financial assistance to lightning strike victims family

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The Punjab government on Sunday extended financial assistance to the family of a recent lightening strike in Bahawalnagar.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, had announced financial assistance for the family of a father and his two sons who lost their lives due to lightening strike near 105 Six R.

MPA Ghulam Murtaza along with Assistant Commissioner Haroonabad delivered a cheque of Rs 3.08 million to the victims family.

