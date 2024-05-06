Open Menu

Punjab Govt Extends Financial Assistance To Lightning Strike Victims Family

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Punjab govt extends financial assistance to lightning strike victims family

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The Punjab government on Sunday extended financial assistance to the family of a recent lightening strike in Bahawalnagar.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, had announced financial assistance for the family of a father and his two sons who lost their lives due to lightening strike near 105 Six R.

MPA Ghulam Murtaza along with Assistant Commissioner Haroonabad delivered a cheque of Rs 3.08 million to the victims family.

APP/adg/378

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Bahawalnagar Sunday Family Million

Recent Stories

Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save li ..

Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue

5 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, ..

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..

7 hours ago
 Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for D ..

Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative

7 hours ago
 Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Expe ..

Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

16 hours ago
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

1 day ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

1 day ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

1 day ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

1 day ago
 Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan