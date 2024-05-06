Punjab Govt Extends Financial Assistance To Lightning Strike Victims Family
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2024 | 12:10 AM
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The Punjab government on Sunday extended financial assistance to the family of a recent lightening strike in Bahawalnagar.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, had announced financial assistance for the family of a father and his two sons who lost their lives due to lightening strike near 105 Six R.
MPA Ghulam Murtaza along with Assistant Commissioner Haroonabad delivered a cheque of Rs 3.08 million to the victims family.
APP/adg/378
