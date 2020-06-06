Punjab govt extends financial assistance towards 90 deserving families from minorities

Punjab government disbursed financial assistance among 90 deserving families, hailing from minorities, here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab government disbursed financial assistance among 90 deserving families, hailing from minorities, here on Saturday.

Each family was given Rs 10,000 in a ceremony at Raza Hall, said Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Minorities Affairs Mahinder Paul Singh.

He stated that the government attached top priority in delivery of rights to the minorities. The special assistance of Rs 10,000 to each deserving family will surely facilitate the people. Mahinder Singh remarked that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar enhanced financial assistance amount from Rs 5000 to Rs 10,000.

He informed that the government would earmark funds for restoration and renovation of worship places of the minorities.

MPA Sabeen Gul also spoke and stated that minorities enjoy equal rights in the country. Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tayyib Khan stated that minorities were also playing important role in uplift of country. The government will continue to extend maximum support towards the minorities. On this occasion, Cheque of Rs 10,000 each was given to 90 deserving persons.