Punjab Govt Extends Lockdown For Another 14 Days In Fight Against Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 13 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 06:43 PM

Punjab govt extends lockdown for another 14 days in fight against Coronavirus

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar says that all shopping malls, hotels and restaurants shall remain closed except medical and grocery stores.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2020) The Punjab government on Monday extended lockdown for another 14 days and imposed Section 144 in order to control the movement of the public in fight against Coronavirus.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar passed the order keeping in view the ongoing situation of Coronavirus.

“All shopping malls, hotels and restaurants shall remain suspended till April 6th from 9 am tomorrow,” said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, adding that pillion riding has also been banned to control spread of Coronavirus.

“This lockdown should not be considered as curfew and people should cooperate with the government,” he appealed to the public.

During the lockdown, all shops and shopping malls except medical and grocery stories shall remain closed in a bid to control spread of Coronavirus. He said the fruit and vegetable markets shall also remain open during the lockdown.

Initially, Punjab government imposed lockdown for two days till Tuesday tomorrow.

The Sindh government had already imposed complete lockdown in Sindh for the next two weeks.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed to the citizens to stay at homes and not to go outside unnecessarily, and support his government in fight against Coronavirus.

Islamabad administration has imposed Section 144 in the capital territory but petrol pump, medical, grocery stores shall remain open. Restaurants and small eateries are not allow to arange sittings for thier customers. But the take away is allowed for the citizens.

Earlier, in the day, the interior ministry approved deployment of armed forces across the country.

The interior ministry authorised the deployment of the armed forces in all four provinces, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Separate notification was issued by the interior ministry, approving the request made by the administrations of all provinces and territories.

