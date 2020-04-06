Punjab govt extends lockdown till April 14

In view of the prevailing COVID 19 (coronavirus) pandemic situation in the province, Punjab government Monday extended the partial lock-down in the province till April 14

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :In view of the prevailing COVID 19 (coronavirus) pandemic situation in the province, Punjab government Monday extended the partial lock-down in the province till April 14.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department, the public has been asked to cooperate with the law-enforcement agencies to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the province.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Momin Ali Agha has hailed the services of the law-enforcement agencies in enforcing section 144 in the province.