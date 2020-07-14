Punjab govt extends lockdown till July 30

The Punjab government has extended lockdown in the province from July 16 to July 30 due to COVID-19 pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has extended lockdown in the province from July 16 to July 30 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a notification, issued by Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab on Tuesday, educational institutions, marriage halls, restaurants and cinema halls would remain closed.

Social and religious gatherings and gatherings for game activities would remain banned and dates for smart lockdown would be issued according to the given notification.