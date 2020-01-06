UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Extends Winter Vacations In All Schools Till Jan 12

Mon 06th January 2020 | 02:58 PM

Punjab School department issued notification today and forwarded the same to deputy commissioners and government officials across the province.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2020) The Punjab government extended winter vacations of schools owing to the unrelenting cold wave in the province here on Monday.

According to the details, Punjab School education department issued a notification that all public and private schools will re-open on January 13.

“In the wake of weather conditions, the winter vacations are hereby extended with effect from Jan 7, 2020 to Jan 12, 2020 in all public and private schools in Punjab,” read the notification.

The notification has also been forwarded to all the divisions and deputy commissioners of the province and other officials in Punjab government.

The provincial government had announced 15-day winter vacations across private and public schools in December.

“All public and private schools across Punjab were to observe winter vacations from December 20, 2019 till January 5, 2020. But the vacations were later extended to January 5 before the most recent extension.

However, the notification was issued late as hundreds of schools were opened today. On other hand, it has been raining in different cities of Punjab which created many difficulties for the school going children and staff.

