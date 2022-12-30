UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Extends Winter Vacations Till Jan. 8

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Punjab Govt extends winter vacations till Jan. 8

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab government on Friday extended winter vacations in all public and private schools till January 8.

According to a notification, issued by Secretary School education Waqas Ali Mahmood, the winter vacations in all public and private schools in Punjab province have been extended from Jan 2 to Jan 8, 2023.

All schools (public and private) would re-open on Monday, January 9 resuming a full/normal week for all classes. However, the notification said that the restrictions regarding the wearing of face masks within school premises would remain intact.

