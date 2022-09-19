UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Failed To Address Issues Of Masses: Attaullah Tarar

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2022 | 08:34 PM

Punjab govt failed to address issues of masses: Attaullah Tarar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar on Monday said the Punjab government completely failed to address the issues of the masses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar on Monday said the Punjab government completely failed to address the issues of the masses.

Talking to the media here, he said that millions of people had become homeless due to natural calamity in the country. He said that the Federal government was working to help and rehabilitate them. However, it was unfortunate that the party, which was in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, could not be seen in this situation, he added. He said that the party was continuously holding public meetings and millions of rupees were being spent on it, adding that a false and anti-state narrative was being brought up through these public meetings.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his son, Moonis Elahi, were also not seen in the flood-hit areas. He claimed that no steps were being taken for the welfare of the masses in the chief minister's office, despite hue and cry over shortage and prices of wheat and medicine. The Punjab government had failed to play its role in this regard, he said.

He said that during Hamza Shehbaz's tenure, the wheat flour was not only available at cheap price but also easily available at every place. He alleged that the Punjab government did not have any focus on wheat flour as it supported the hoarders. He said that whenever the PTI or Q-League came into power, an artificial shortage was created through the Atta Mafia to benefit a few.

He said, "We considered Usman Buzdar as the most incompetent chief minister in the history of the province but the current government had broken all records as neither crime is coming under control nor wheat or medicine issues are being resolved." He alleged that the Punjab government was being run in the style of the Gujrat Zila Council.

He said that the chief secretary had gone on leave and secretary finance was not working because bureaucracy was being forced for illegal steps.

He said that a sessions court confirmed his bail in a false case made by PTI chairman and Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as nothing proved against him. He said that the bail was confirmed due to lack of evidence and prosecution failed to build its case.

He said that three director generals of Anti-Corruption Establishment had been changed for closing cases against companions and co-accused. "If your hands are clean then why Farah is not being called back from abroad," he questioned. He said that the cases would not finish whether they changed three or thirty director generals.

Atta Tarar said, "We have many options to topple the Parvez Elahi government. I don't think that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will be able to get the vote of confidence," adding that the timing had not been decided yet.

To a question, he said that all decisions were made with the consultation of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Of Punjab Punjab Moonis Elahi Vote Farah Gujrat Gilgit Baltistan Price Hue Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media All From Government Wheat Million Court Usman Buzdar Flour

Recent Stories

Transgender rights bill should be forwarded to CII ..

Transgender rights bill should be forwarded to CII for review: Ashrafi

1 minute ago
 Russia Stays Committed to Open Borders Principle f ..

Russia Stays Committed to Open Borders Principle for All Residents of Latvia - E ..

1 minute ago
 Albayrak donates 1,000 tarpaulins for Sohbatpur fl ..

Albayrak donates 1,000 tarpaulins for Sohbatpur flood affectees

1 minute ago
 KP CM, cabinet members to appear before district m ..

KP CM, cabinet members to appear before district monitoring officer

4 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Canadian Ambassad ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Canadian Ambassador to Issue Demarche

4 minutes ago
 Girl killed with sharp-edged weapon

Girl killed with sharp-edged weapon

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.