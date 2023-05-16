Punjab govt, FAO sign trust fund agreement

UrduPoint.com

The Punjab government and Food & Agriculture Organization of the United Nation (FAO) on Tuesday signed a unilateral trust fund agreement for the project "Transforming Indus Basin with Climate Resilient Agriculture & Water Management"

According to a press release issued here, the ceremony was held at Planning and Development department. The agreement was signed by Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo and FAO Representative in Pakistan Ms. Florence Rolle.

Ms. Florence Rolle said, "The project aims at increasing resilience to climate change among the most vulnerable farming community in the Indus Basin and to strengthen public/private sector capacity for climate smart agriculture development." P&D department Chairman Ali Sarfraz on this occasion said that the project would help over 1.

3 million people in the targeted districts of South Punjab including D.G Khan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Multan and Muzaffargarh for adoption and use of climate smart resilient agriculture and on-farm management practices.

He further said that the project would strengthen institutional and regulatory system of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Management.

Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that government of Punjab was Co-financing US $ 8 million to be transferred to FAO through Unilateral Agreement Fund to help vulnerable farming community.

He said that Agriculture department would extend full support for implementation of the project for Climate Smart & Irrigated Agriculture Development in the province.

Director General Agriculture (Water Management), Punjab informed that total cost of the project was US $ 47.69 million.

