Punjab Govt. Fixed Plenty For Employers Paying Less Than Minimum Wage
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 09:53 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab government has fixed a minimum fine of Rs 20,000 per challan for the employers paying less than minimum monthly wage of Rs 12,500.
Director Labor Rawalpindi Division, Fazal Hussain in a statement said if any employee in Rawalpindi Division is being paid less than Rs 12,500, he should write his complaint on a plain paper and fax it to 051-9290020 or post at Director Labor F.
646 Satellite Town near Kataria, Rawalpindi.
He said name of the petitioner would be kept confidential and action would be takenafter a thorough investigation.
Director Labour said an anonymous application could also be submitted along with the details of the employer and for more details contact 051-9290030.