Punjab govt. fixed plenty for employers paying less than minimum wage

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab government has fixed a minimum fine of Rs 20,000 per challan for the employers paying less than minimum monthly wage of Rs 12,500.

Director Labor Rawalpindi Division, Fazal Hussain in a statement said if any employee in Rawalpindi Division is being paid less than Rs 12,500, he should write his complaint on a plain paper and fax it to 051-9290020 or post at Director Labor F.

646 Satellite Town near Kataria, Rawalpindi.

He said name of the petitioner would be kept confidential and action would be takenafter a thorough investigation.

Director Labour said an anonymous application could also be submitted along with the details of the employer and for more details contact 051-9290030.