Punjab Govt Fixes New Prices Of Flour, Roti: Azma Bokhari

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Punjab govt fixes new prices of flour, roti: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the provincial government has fixed new prices of flour and roti and warned that no increase will be tolerated.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, she said that the price of a 10 kg flour bag has been set at Rs. 905, while the 20 kg flour bag will be available at Rs. 1810. The price of roti has been fixed at Rs. 14.

Azma Bokhari emphasized that no one would be allowed to raise the prices of essential commodities under the pretext of floods. She said the government is taking strict measures to provide relief to the people and keep the rates of daily-use items under control.

She further added that an official notification regarding the new prices has been issued, while the updated rates of flour and roti have also been shared with the public and the media.

