Punjab govt fixes Rs.1 crore ‘head money’ for high-value target dacoits

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that the terrorists involved in the martyrdom of police personnel will be taken to task.

On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government has fixed Rs.

1 crore ‘head money’ for ‘High-Value Target’ dacoits as a reward.

On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the ‘head money’ of dangerous dacoits has been fixed at Rs 50 lakh as a reward. The ‘head money’ of less dangerous dacoits and terrorists has been fixed at Rs 25 lakh as a reward.