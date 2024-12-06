Open Menu

Punjab Govt Focused On Capacity Building To Combat Infectious Diseases: Kh Salman

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized the provincial government's commitment to enhancing the capacity of healthcare providers to combat infectious and communicable diseases. He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation from the Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) Foundation at the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical education on Friday.

The discussion focused on strategies for capacity building and effective measures to reduce the prevalence of infectious diseases in Punjab. The delegation provided a comprehensive briefing on their efforts in infection prevention and community health initiatives.

Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique appreciated the foundation’s contributions and highlighted the government's efforts to foster public-private partnerships in the health sector. "The Punjab government is actively promoting public-private collaboration and implementing effective screening and prevention measures to control dangerous diseases," he said.

The minister also stressed the importance of launching a province-wide awareness campaign against communicable diseases. He added, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, we are committed to providing the best health facilities to the people and ensuring a seamless experience for patients in government hospitals."

The minister concluded by acknowledging the role of private institutions in supporting the government’s healthcare initiatives, ensuring better medical facilities for the public.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Chairman board of Management PIC Dr. Farqad Alamgir, DG PHOTA Prof. Shahzad Danwar, Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Muhammad Waseem, and representatives of the IPAC Foundation, including MD Muhammad Sameer Shafi, Sami Shafi, Asia Kausar, and Zainab Ashraf.

