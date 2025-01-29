Punjab Govt Focuses On Enhancing Cardiac Hospitals' Capacity
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 09:18 PM
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif aims to bring significant improvements in the capacity of cardiac hospitals across the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif aims to bring significant improvements in the capacity of cardiac hospitals across the province.
He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting on Wednesday at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department regarding the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha. The minister highlighted the government commitment to making the Chief Minister’s cardiac programme a success. He assured that the shortage of human resources in cardiac hospitals is being addressed on a priority basis.
Furthermore, he mentioned that various suggestions from experts are being reviewed to provide modern treatment and care facilities for patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases.
A detailed review of human resource requirements and other essential matters related to the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha was conducted during the meeting.
The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary Rushda Lodhi, Secretary Health Punjab Azmat Mahmood, Chairman board of Directors PIC Dr. Farqad Alamgir, Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Prof. Masood Sadiq, Health Advisor Dr. Azhar Mahmood Kiani, Dr. Adnan Khan, and Professor Zubair Akram.
Special Secretary Development Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, Additional Secretary Admin Sajjad Khan, Additional Secretary Establishment Amir Muhammad, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, and other officials were also present at the meeting.
Recent Stories
Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperity to China: Mohsin Naqvi
PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed
Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Journalists
Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 4
Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor girl
SECP investigates cases for insider trading, market manipulation cases
Robber injured in police encounter
UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting
Punjab govt taking historic steps in health sector: Minister Salman
Two arrested for molesting, filming minor in Attock
NIPA delegation visits FCCI
Wheelchairs, prosthetics distributed to disabled individuals in Jamrud
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperity to China: Mohsin Naqvi4 minutes ago
-
PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed4 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Journalists4 minutes ago
-
Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 48 minutes ago
-
Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor girl8 minutes ago
-
Robber injured in police encounter8 minutes ago
-
UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting8 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt taking historic steps in health sector: Minister Salman22 seconds ago
-
Two arrested for molesting, filming minor in Attock24 seconds ago
-
Wheelchairs, prosthetics distributed to disabled individuals in Jamrud27 seconds ago
-
Man arrested on the charges of sexual harassment of step daughter29 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt acquires 200 ICU ventilators for teaching hospitals13 minutes ago