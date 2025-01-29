Open Menu

Punjab Govt Focuses On Enhancing Cardiac Hospitals' Capacity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 09:18 PM

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif aims to bring significant improvements in the capacity of cardiac hospitals across the province

He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting on Wednesday at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department regarding the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha. The minister highlighted the government commitment to making the Chief Minister’s cardiac programme a success. He assured that the shortage of human resources in cardiac hospitals is being addressed on a priority basis.

Furthermore, he mentioned that various suggestions from experts are being reviewed to provide modern treatment and care facilities for patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases.

A detailed review of human resource requirements and other essential matters related to the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha was conducted during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary Rushda Lodhi, Secretary Health Punjab Azmat Mahmood, Chairman board of Directors PIC Dr. Farqad Alamgir, Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Prof. Masood Sadiq, Health Advisor Dr. Azhar Mahmood Kiani, Dr. Adnan Khan, and Professor Zubair Akram.

Special Secretary Development Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, Additional Secretary Admin Sajjad Khan, Additional Secretary Establishment Amir Muhammad, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, and other officials were also present at the meeting.

