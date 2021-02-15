Punjab govt focusing on basic facilities at gross root level: Agriculture Minister Gardezi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi said that Punjab government was paying immense focus on provision of basic facilities at gross root level.

While inaugurating a road scheme at Mauza Shahpur Nathu, he said that under vision of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, record development projects were being done across the province including district Khanewal.

He said that after completion of the projects, the citizens will avail relief in education, healthcare and many other sectors.

He said that the road scheme was completed with cost of Rs 10 million.

A good number of local people were also present on the occasion.