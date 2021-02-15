UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Focusing On Basic Facilities At Gross Root Level: Agriculture Minister Gardezi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 03:00 PM

Punjab govt focusing on basic facilities at gross root level: Agriculture Minister Gardezi

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jehanian Gardezi said that Punjab government was paying immense focus on provision of basic facilities at gross root level.

While inaugurating a road scheme at Mauza Shahpur Nathu, he said that under vision of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, record development projects were being done across the province including district Khanewal.

He said that after completion of the projects, the citizens will avail relief in education, healthcare and many other sectors.

He said that the road scheme was completed with cost of Rs 10 million.

A good number of local people were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Education Government Of Punjab Agriculture Road Khanewal Shahpur (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Pakistan Welcomes Idea to Host Production of Russi ..

5 minutes ago

Defiant Zuma snubs S.African anti-graft panel, aga ..

5 minutes ago

Himalaya flood disaster hits Delhi water supply

5 minutes ago

Global peace efforts in Afghanistan stressed to co ..

5 minutes ago

French chef Darroze credits femininity for her fiv ..

10 minutes ago

PTI MNAs from Peshawar, Malakand call on PM Imran ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.