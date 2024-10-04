Punjab govt focusing on departmental reforms, elimination of corruption, service delivery: Sultan Bajwa

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Housing, Urban development and Public Health Engineering Barrister Sultan Bajwa on Friday said the Punjab government had focused on departmental reform, elimination of corruption and further improvement in service delivery under the leadership of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Housing, Urban development and Public Health Engineering Barrister Sultan Bajwa on Friday said the Punjab government had focused on departmental reform, elimination of corruption and further improvement in service delivery under the leadership of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at the office of Deputy Commissioner here.

Director General Faisalabad Development Authority Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency Amir Aziz, Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Dr Shahab Aslam, SE Public Health Engineering Rafique Saroya and others were present in the meeting.

The Parliamentary Secretary said that on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, he was visiting the districts of the Punjab province to review the obstacles in the departmental performance and public services.

He said that honesty, good faith and fair use of resources were imperative to improve the performance of the departments. He also directed for rehabilitation of roads after their digging for sewerage and other purposes to facilitate the general public.

He said that it had been decided to introduce a biometric system for attendance in all provincial departments.

He said that stern legal action would be taken against corrupt officials.

Earlier, he also held a detailed meeting with Commissioner Silwat Saeed at her office.