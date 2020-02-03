Punjab Govt. focusing on highlighting core issue of IoK: Basharat Raja

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare, Muhammad Basharat Raja on Monday said Punjab Government is focusing on highlighting the core issue of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) and all government functionaries had been involved in different kinds of activities to express solidarity with the victims of IoK

Chairing a meeting to review the progress of ongoing activities he said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has drawn the attention of world community towards brutal act of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also condemned the act of violence in occupied Kashmir by Indian forces.

Basharat Raja said that under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar the provincial government departments are actively participating in programmes being organised in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

He said Kashmir Solidarity Day would be observed with the pledge to express full support with Kashmiris of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In this connection, rallies would also be organized at grassroots level with active community participation, he added.

The Minister said that Social Welfare department has chalked out various activities to support the innocent people of Indian held Kashmir and big processions would alsobe held on Kashmir Solidarity Day.