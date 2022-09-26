UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Focusing On The Welfare Of Common Man: Pervaiz Elahi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday held a detailed meeting at Chief Minister's Office to discuss the prevailing political situation, development schemes and solutions to problems being faced by the people

According to a handout issued here, Imran Khan appreciated the steps taken by the Punjab government for the rehabilitation of the flood-hit population and to save educational institutions from drug addiction.

The Punjab government's aid package would ensure early rehabilitation of the affected families, he added.

Imran Khan said that welfare schemes should be accelerated to provide necessary relief to the people.

The CM apprised the former prime minister that all hospitals in the province would be converted to solar energy in phases. While briefing about the Punjab Control of Narcotics Substance Act, 2022 the CM added that strict legislation was being enacted to make educational institutions drug-free.

Strict punishment would be proposed for selling drugs in higher education institutions. The government was legislating to keep the minimum punishment of two years and maximum life imprisonment, he added.

The CM said for selling and use of drugs in the educational institutions, the owners and employees would be responsible and added that an autonomous institution, special force and special courts would be set up to eradicate the drug trade.

Pervaiz Elahi said that heirs of those who died due to rains and floods had been given financial aid of Rs 1 million per person.

He further said that the amount of aid had been increased to redress damages to houses, crops, and livestock.

Chief minister said that new development schemes were also being started in the province as per Imran Khan's vision.

He said welfare of the common man was a focal point of the Punjab government.

Senior Minister Aslam Iqbal, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, former Federal minister Hammad Azhar and others were also present.

