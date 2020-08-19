UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt For Cellular Phone Services Suspension On 9th, 10th Of Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 08:00 PM

The Punjab Home Department has recommended cellular phone services suspension on 9th and 10th of Muharram as part of the security measure in the province, a private news channel reported on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Punjab Home Department has recommended cellular phone services suspension on 9th and 10th of Muharram as part of the security measure in the province, a private news channel reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, a meeting was held in Lahore under the chair of Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat to review law and order situation ahead of Muharram-ul-Haram. The meeting was attended by divisional commissioners and regional police officers.

The Punjab Home Department has recommended for suspension of mobile service in selective areas, especially along the routes of mourning processions.

The meeting also finalized a foolproof security plan regarding Muharram-ul-Haram.

