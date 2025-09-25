Open Menu

Punjab Govt For Pakistan Army To Conduct Survey Of Flood Damage

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Approval has been given to enlist the services of the Pakistan Army to conduct a flood damage survey across Punjab.

According to official sources, the Punjab government had sought the services of the Pakistan Army from the Federal government for the flood survey. The federal government has sent formal orders for the deployment of the army to the Punjab government.

The army has been deployed in 27 districts of Punjab for the flood damage survey. The deployment of the army is part of the joint survey team to assess the flood damage.

The federal government has deployed the army for the flood survey under Article 245 of the Constitution. The recent floods have caused severe damage to a large number of human lives and property.

A comprehensive post-flood damage survey has been declared indispensable. The survey will determine the damage to lives and property, crops, livestock and infrastructure.

