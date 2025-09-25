Punjab Govt For Pakistan Army To Conduct Survey Of Flood Damage
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Approval has been given to enlist the services of the Pakistan Army to conduct a flood damage survey across Punjab.
According to official sources, the Punjab government had sought the services of the Pakistan Army from the Federal government for the flood survey. The federal government has sent formal orders for the deployment of the army to the Punjab government.
The army has been deployed in 27 districts of Punjab for the flood damage survey. The deployment of the army is part of the joint survey team to assess the flood damage.
The federal government has deployed the army for the flood survey under Article 245 of the Constitution. The recent floods have caused severe damage to a large number of human lives and property.
A comprehensive post-flood damage survey has been declared indispensable. The survey will determine the damage to lives and property, crops, livestock and infrastructure.
Recent Stories
Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U.S.
FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 deadline
UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in harmful content
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Fo ..
UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China
BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..
XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal
EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza
UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation
Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..
Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR
Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance private sector growth
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District Sukkur holds meeting to prepare for upcoming polio campaign51 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt for Pakistan Army to conduct survey of flood damage53 seconds ago
-
15 free electric scooters disbursed among Intermediate position-holder students54 seconds ago
-
IGP Rizvi chairs key meeting to review police administrative affairs56 seconds ago
-
Commissioner visits Sindh museum, praises efforts to preserve cultural heritage58 seconds ago
-
Public outreach program held in Jacobabad on federal ombudsman's directive1 minute ago
-
Negligence in cleanliness operation intolerable; District Manager FWMC1 minute ago
-
RPO visits RCCI, pledges to support business community1 minute ago
-
ICT Police tighten noose in Tarnol: 131 persons checked in grand operation11 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan, UNO to expand full-scale partnership, tasks to achieve SDGS11 minutes ago
-
'Elements involved in LPG gas refilling business being eliminated'11 minutes ago
-
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s role will never be forgotten: Lt Gen (Retd) Afzal11 minutes ago