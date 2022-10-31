UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Forms Fact-finding Committee To Probe Journalist's Death

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 31, 2022 | 05:54 PM

Punjab govt forms fact-finding committee to probe journalist's death

Sadaf Naeem, a reporter with local private channel, died after being crushed by PTI container during the long march.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2022) The Punjab government on Monday said that it would constitute fact-finding committee to investigate the death of Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem, who was crushed under Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan’s container during the long march coverage.

Punjab Minister Raja Basharat made this decision while chairing a meeting through a video link at the Punjab Civil Secretariat, and provincial Minister for parliamentary affairs.

Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sambal, IG Police Faisal Shahkar and other officers participated.

Sadaf was covering PTI long march and died after being crushed under Imran Khan’s container.

The deceased was a reporter for Channel 5. Sadaf fell from the container after which she was crushed by the vehicle.

During the meeting, the participants expressed grief over the tragic incident of reporter Sadaf Naeem’s death and recited Fatiha for the departed soul.

On the occasion, Raja Basharat said that Imran Khan himself went to Sadaf Naeem’s house, adding that the media played a positive role in covering the incident. He vowed to ensure the prevention of such incidents in the future.

While the Chief Secretary said that the incident of Sadaf Naeem was deeply regretted, adding that the Punjab government was in contact with the slain Sadaf Naeem’s family.

Imran Khan visited female journalist Sadaf Naeem s residence

Earlier, Imran Khan visited female journalist Sadaf Naeem’s residence in Lahore to extend the grievances to the family.

PTI Chairman expressed his condolences to the mother and children of Sadaf Naeem and prayed that Allah forgive the deceased and give her family patience.

After extending the condolences, Imran Khan left for Komoke to join his rally of long march.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Long March Vehicle Died Family Media From Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Janhavi Kapoor says she decides to quit acting

Janhavi Kapoor says she decides to quit acting

22 minutes ago
 UHS to implement new integrated curriculum in medi ..

UHS to implement new integrated curriculum in medical colleges from next session

54 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his e ..

PM felicitates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election as President of Brazil

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland by 42 r ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs

3 hours ago
 Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," say ..

Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," says Imran Khan as his long march ..

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 day ..

Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 days

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.