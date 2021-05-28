UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Formulates New Policy For Stray Dogs, Lahore High Court Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 09:11 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Friday that the Punjab government had formulated a new policy and instead of killing stray dogs, alternative methods will be used for their birth control.

It was stated in a report submitted by the Punjab government before Justice Ayesha A Malik who was hearing a petition filed by a welfare organisation against the killing of stray dogs.

The report further stated that under the policy, measures would be taken to neuter and vaccinate the stray dogs and teams had been constituted for the purpose. The report stated that male and female dogs would be vaccinated and their reproductive health system would be made inactive.

The Livestock Department and the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals have formulated the policy in consultation with all stakeholders and an action plan has also been prepared for its implementation, it added.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing of the petition for a week.

A private welfare organisation had filed the plea, stating that killing of stray dogs was a cruel act.

The court was requested to issue directions for stopping their killings.

