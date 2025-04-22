Punjab govt fully active in protecting farmers' rights: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Tuesday the leadership of Punjab was fully active in protecting and promoting the rights of Punjab’s farmers, and the province itself stood as a guardian for its agricultural community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Tuesday the leadership of Punjab was fully active in protecting and promoting the rights of Punjab’s farmers, and the province itself stood as a guardian for its agricultural community.

Responding to Murad Ali Shah's press conference, she highlighted that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had, in just one year, provided historic packages worth Rs 110 billion to farmers. These included the Kisan Card, the Green Tractor Scheme, and modern equipment like the Super Seeder. Additionally, she said, special packages had also been introduced such as solarization of tube wells and a 15-billion-rupee subsidy for wheat. Punjab had achieved a record wheat production this year, and even higher yields were expected next year, she added.