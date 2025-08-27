Punjab govt fully active to tackle flood situation: Ministers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has said that on the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, all provincial institutions have been fully active since the very first day to tackle the flood situation.

She was addressing a joint press conference at the DGPR on Wednesday along with Punjab Communications Minister Suhaib Ahmad Bharath and Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq.

Azma Bokhari said that despite record-breaking rainfall in Sialkot after 11 years and an extraordinary rise in the Ravi River after 38 years, timely rescue operations ensured that no loss of life occurred. She added that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, even during her return flight from Japan, convened a high-level meeting on the flood situation and continues to monitor developments through regular meetings.

Highlighting the CM’s dedication, she said CM Maryam Nawaz works 16 hours a day, draws no salary, does not take leave, and even bears her official travel expenses personally.

Speaking about the Chief Minister’s recent visit to Japan, the minister said that the trip, undertaken on the invitation of the Japanese government, resulted in MoUs with various departments including agriculture.

She emphasized that the visit carried great significance for both Punjab and Pakistan. However, she criticized those focusing on “clothes and shoes,” terming such remarks as shallow and unserious.

Azma Bokhari further clarified that strict measures have already been taken to control flour prices and rejected claims of medicine shortages, confirming that all essential medicines are available in Punjab.

Communications Minister Suhaib Ahmad Bharath said the Japan visit was well-prepared and focused on collaboration in multiple sectors, including medicine.

Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq added that Japan highly appreciated the CM’s Suthra Punjab program, describing it as the world’s largest uniform sanitation system designed to benefit 130 million citizens. He said Punjab produces 50,000 tons of waste daily, which will now be recycled using advanced technology, including power generation and water treatment plants similar to those in Yokohama.

He further stressed that the permanent solution to floods lies in the construction of dams and water reservoirs, which the Punjab government is prioritizing. The ministers also strongly condemned India’s increasing acts of terrorism.