Punjab Govt Fully Prepare To Deal With Dengue: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 12:10 AM

Punjab govt fully prepare to deal with dengue: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Environment Muhammad Rizwan on Tuesday said the government was fully prepared to deal with dengue threats and preventive measures were being taken on emergent basis in those areas of the province where dengue cases had been reported.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding anti-dengue campaign in the Committee Room of the Environment Protection department.

The Minister said that modern techniques were being utilized to eradicate dengue larvae.

He appealed to the people to take special care of their surroundings and keep the environment clean.

He said that all departments concerned should make every possible effort to eliminate dengue besides ensuring awareness in the rural areas regarding the menace of dengue and its preventions.

In order to control dengue larvae breeding, timely disposal of garbage in addition to the indoor and outdoor spray in hospitals and other buildings should be ensured, he said and added that no compromise would be made on public health.

