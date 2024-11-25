Open Menu

Punjab Govt Further Relaxes Restrictions As Smog Decreases

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 08:45 PM

Punjab govt further relaxes restrictions as smog decreases

The Punjab government on Monday further relaxed the restrictions after the intensity of smog decreased

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Punjab government on Monday further relaxed the restrictions after the intensity of smog decreased.

According to a the notification issued by the DG Environment Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh, construction work has been allowed in four districts including Lahore, kilns will also be able to work on zigzag technology, and government and private offices have also been allowed to work with 100 percent staff. The decision will be applicable to Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan and Faisalabad.

The Punjab government notification states that heavy traffic will be able to enter the districts from Monday to Thursday, while heavy traffic will not be allowed to enter from Friday to Sunday.

The decision to close shops, markets and shopping malls at 8 pm in all four districts has been maintained, while indoor and outdoor dining in restaurants will be allowed until 10 pm, and barbecues will not be allowed without installing a hood system.

