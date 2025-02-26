Punjab Govt Given Time To File Reports In Military Installation Attack Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted time to Punjab government for submission of reports in appeals for bail cancellation of accused in case pertaining to the attacks on military installation in Rawalpindi on May 9.
A three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr Justice Yahya Afridi heard the appeals seeking cancellation of bails of some accused in the case.
During the hearing, the Additional Prosecutor General of Punjab requested the bench to grant time to present arguments on the appeals filed for cancellation of bail of the accused and said that he would present arguments in the light of the JIT reports he wanted to submit.
The court accepted the request and granted time to the Punjab government to submit reports. Chief Justice Yahya Afridi said that some appeals are also for transferring the case which have become ineffective.
The Additional Prosecutor General said that the judge of the Anti-Terrorism Court Rawalpindi has been transferred, there are eleven applications for transfer and a fine of Rs200,000 has been imposed in each application.
He said that some remarks were also made against the Prosecutor General of Punjab in the decision.
Chief Justice Yahya Afridi said that you should also deposit some money. He remarked that he will call the judicial officer and hear his position into the matter. The court cannot abolish the fine without issuing notice to the parties.
He asked the additional prosecutor general that It would be appropriate to take instructions again on the appeals to transfer the case.
Additional Prosecutor General Punjab said that the cases of May 9, are also scheduled for tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. The CJP said that tomorrow's cases will be heard tomorrow. It may be mentioned here that the Punjab prosecution has approached the Supreme Court for the cancellation of the bail decisions of various accused.
