UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Gives Final Approval Of Nishtar-II PC-1

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 07:01 PM

Punjab govt gives final approval of Nishtar-II PC-1

The Punjab government Thursday gave final approval of PC-1 of Nishtar-11 project, which is ready to be initiated at Mauza Bolail, Jiswant Singh

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab government Thursday gave final approval of PC-1 of Nishtar-11 project, which is ready to be initiated at Mauza Bolail, Jiswant Singh.

Commissioner Iftikhar Ahmad Sahu issued orders for shifting cattle market and removing encroachment on the land reserved for the grand health project.

He ordered for starting work on the project immediately.

From the next month, cattle market would start working at the new place in Mauza Jiswant Singh, with 10 washrooms and six water compounds, constructed to facilitate cattle breeders.

A mosque and offices for cattle markets would also be constructed at new cattle market, said the commissioner.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Water Market Mosque

Recent Stories

Candidancy application numbers prove citizens&#039 ..

2 minutes ago

President Masood explores collaborations of AJK un ..

17 minutes ago

NYUAD researchers find cause for rapid melt of one ..

17 minutes ago

Children, mine workers still vulnerable in Balochi ..

32 minutes ago

Annual economic loss of natural disasters in Asia ..

32 minutes ago

50% fines discount for 425,000 drivers: Dubai Poli ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.