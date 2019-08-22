Punjab govt gives final approval of Nishtar-II PC-1

The Punjab government Thursday gave final approval of PC-1 of Nishtar-11 project, which is ready to be initiated at Mauza Bolail, Jiswant Singh

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab government Thursday gave final approval of PC-1 of Nishtar-11 project, which is ready to be initiated at Mauza Bolail, Jiswant Singh.

Commissioner Iftikhar Ahmad Sahu issued orders for shifting cattle market and removing encroachment on the land reserved for the grand health project.

He ordered for starting work on the project immediately.

From the next month, cattle market would start working at the new place in Mauza Jiswant Singh, with 10 washrooms and six water compounds, constructed to facilitate cattle breeders.

A mosque and offices for cattle markets would also be constructed at new cattle market, said the commissioner.