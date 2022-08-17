Punjab govt gives Gujrat status of division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab government on Wednesday gave Gujrat the status of a division, taking the total number of divisions in the province to 10.

Board of Revenue Senior Member Zahid Akhtar Zaman has issued a notification giving Gujrat the status of 10th division of the province.

The new division will comprise three districts including Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujrat.

Gujrat has been made the division headquarters of the newly formed division and a new divisional headquarter complex will be constructed there.

Earlier, Gujrat, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahauddin districts were part of Gujranwala division. After the creation of the new division, the Gujranwala division will comprise Gujranwala, Narowal and Sialkot districts.