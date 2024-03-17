Punjab Govt Gives Unique Ramadan Package Across Province; Salman Naeem
Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Chairman Chief Minister Punjab Monitoring Committee, Salman Naeem said that Punjab government had given a unique Ramadhan package across the province.
He expressed these views during his visit to Ramadan bazaar along with Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer here Sunday.
On this occasion, MPA Salman Naeem and Deputy Commissioner checked the prices and quality of food items. Rizwan Qadeer also gave briefing on supply of flour and sugar.
Salman Naeem said that there was no example of providing ration to more than 3,37,000 deserving people in past.
He said that the district administration had started supply of cheap flour on public demand, which is appreciable step.
On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that historical subsidy was being given on more than 13 items at Fair price shop.
The DC said that more than 160,000 ration bags have been distributed under the Nighaban Ramadan package. The supply of cheap flour and sugar in the Ramadan bazaar was top priority.
Later, Deputy Commissioner and Salman Naeem met the citizens and inquired about their problems.
