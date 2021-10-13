Punjab govt giving special attention to welfare of common man: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that Punjab government was paying special attention to the welfare of common man as well as deserving sections of the society and the network of shelter homes was being expanded in Punjab.

He was talking to a delegation of Seelani Welfare Trust, led by its founder Maulana Bashir Farooqi here.The meeting discussed various welfare projects including shelter homes for the homeless people.

Chief Minister appreciated that Seelani Welfare Trust was doing a commendable job for deserving segments of society and assured that the government would continue its support to the organization.