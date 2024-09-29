Open Menu

Punjab Govt Guarantees Foreign Investor Safety, Unveils Robust Security Plan: Secretary

September 29, 2024

Punjab govt guarantees foreign investor safety, unveils robust security plan: Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) In a significant move to bolster economic growth, Punjab Secretary for Industries and Food, Ehsan Bhutta, has reiterated the provincial government's dedication to creating a conducive environment for foreign investors.

Secretary Ehsan Bhutta talking to ptv news channel reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing a secure and supportive business environment.

Bhutta emphasized that a robust security framework is being implemented to safeguard investors' interests, fostering an environment conducive to growth and progress.

Bhutta outlined a comprehensive strategy to boost foreign investors' confidence, including streamlined regulatory frameworks, efficient dispute resolution mechanisms, and enhanced security protocols. This multi-faceted approach aims to mitigate risks and provide a secure environment for investors to operate.

The Secretary stressed that the security of foreign investments is a top priority for the Punjab government, adding, to achieve this, the government is collaborating with international organizations and leveraging cutting-edge technology to monitor and address potential security threats.

He said that Under Chief Minister Punjab' leadership government will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that your investments are protected and thrive in our province.

He stated that the government believes in a prosperous Punjab and progressive Pakistan, highlighting their dedication to creating a favorable business environment.

With robust Security framework we will implement international standards in Punjab to safeguard investors' interests, he added.

Responding to a question, Secretary emphasized that crackdowns against unchecked prices of food items are also a priority for the government.

"Alongside ensuring foreign investor safety and security, we are equally committed to protecting the interests of our citizens," he said.

"The government will not tolerate artificial price hikes and hoarding, and strict action will be taken against those found involved in such practices," he added.

