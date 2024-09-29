Punjab Govt Guarantees Foreign Investor Safety, Unveils Robust Security Plan: Secretary
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) In a significant move to bolster economic growth, Punjab Secretary for Industries and Food, Ehsan Bhutta, has reiterated the provincial government's dedication to creating a conducive environment for foreign investors.
Secretary Ehsan Bhutta talking to ptv news channel reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing a secure and supportive business environment.
Bhutta emphasized that a robust security framework is being implemented to safeguard investors' interests, fostering an environment conducive to growth and progress.
Bhutta outlined a comprehensive strategy to boost foreign investors' confidence, including streamlined regulatory frameworks, efficient dispute resolution mechanisms, and enhanced security protocols. This multi-faceted approach aims to mitigate risks and provide a secure environment for investors to operate.
The Secretary stressed that the security of foreign investments is a top priority for the Punjab government, adding, to achieve this, the government is collaborating with international organizations and leveraging cutting-edge technology to monitor and address potential security threats.
He said that Under Chief Minister Punjab' leadership government will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that your investments are protected and thrive in our province.
He stated that the government believes in a prosperous Punjab and progressive Pakistan, highlighting their dedication to creating a favorable business environment.
With robust Security framework we will implement international standards in Punjab to safeguard investors' interests, he added.
Responding to a question, Secretary emphasized that crackdowns against unchecked prices of food items are also a priority for the government.
"Alongside ensuring foreign investor safety and security, we are equally committed to protecting the interests of our citizens," he said.
"The government will not tolerate artificial price hikes and hoarding, and strict action will be taken against those found involved in such practices," he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suspect held after police encounter22 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui calls for collective action to streamline 'Judicial Processes'32 minutes ago
-
Over 46 % work on K-IV project completed so far52 minutes ago
-
Protests erupt in IIOJK following assassination of Hassan Nasrallah2 hours ago
-
Unidentified gunmen kill 7 laborers in Panjgur Balochistan2 hours ago
-
President strongly condemns gruesome murder of labourers in Panjgur11 hours ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns firing incident in Panjgur12 hours ago
-
China eyes growing opportunities in Pakistan's evolving healthcare sector, tapping into medical tour ..13 hours ago
-
Mari gas company helicopter crashed in North Waziristan13 hours ago
-
ICT Police intensified crackdown against wrong parking violators14 hours ago
-
Winners of RTI Quiz Contest announced14 hours ago
-
Azma praises PM Shehbaz's speech at UN about Kashmir, Palestine14 hours ago