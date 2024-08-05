Open Menu

Punjab Govt Hands Over Rs 500,000 To German Cyclist

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal on Monday met with German tourist Florian Berg at his office and gave assistance of Rs 500,000 on behalf of the chief minister Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal on Monday met with German tourist Florian Berg at his office and gave assistance of Rs 500,000 on behalf of the chief minister Punjab.

According to details, the German cyclist was robbed while sleeping on the roadside in Lahore a few days ago. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz took notice of the incident and issued orders to the police to arrest the accused.

Noorul Amin Mengal told German tourist Florian Berg that all the tourists coming to Pakistan are our guests, adding, "We are taking measures for their security and safety." He said that the police are tracing the robbers with the help of AI and the police will soon arrest the accused.

German tourist Florian Berg thanked the Home Secretary Punjab and said that Pakistanis are very loving and lively people. "I can never forget the manner in which the Punjab government and people supported me", he added. Florian Berg said, "Pakistan is my favourite country and I would like to come here again." He said that along with the landscape beauty of Pakistan, the beauty of the hearts of people here is also exemplary. He said that he can see the effort the law enforcement agencies are putting in to help him and arrest the accused. The German tourist had reached Pakistan on a bicycle while crossing through Central Asia and China.

