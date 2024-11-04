Punjab Govt Has No Plan To Buy PIA: Azma Bokhari
Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2024 | 09:44 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Monday that the Punjab government had no plan to buy the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).
She said the matter of launching a separate airline for Punjab was discussed but buying the national flag carrier wasn’t on the table. “Pakistan needs a good airline. The overseas Pakistanis complain Muhammad Nawaz Sharif about the problems faced by them by travelling through the PIA. The provinces have the right to start their own airlines,” she added.
Speaking about the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s interest in purchasing the PIA, the Information Minister wondered that it was strange that “a debt-stressed provincial government” was talking about purchasing the PIA. “The KP government should clear other debts before showing interest in buying the PIA”, she added.
The Information Minister lauded Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for starting several development projects.
