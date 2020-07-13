UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Has Procured 20 Mobile Arazi Units: CM

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has procured 20 mobile arazi units to provide prompt revenue related services to the people of far-flung areas at their doorsteps.

This was stated by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement issued here on Monday. He said that mobile arazi centres have also been reticulated with other centers in the province.

Necessary services like transfer of land and issuance of property deeds would be available to the applicants, he said and added that the facility would especially benefit the senior citizens.

The applicants can avail the facility by calling 042-111-2222-77, he added.

The chief minister said that the Punjab government's revenue reforms would help revamp the outdated system, adding that departmental reforms would also help eradicate corruption besides eliminating archaic patwari culture. The past rulers also deceived people with fake promises and tall claims made in the name of reforms, he added.

