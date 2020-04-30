Punjab govt helps corona hit segment: Provincial Minister of Punjab for Labour and Human Resource, Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi

Provincial Minister of Punjab for Labour and Human Resource, Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi said on Thursday that Punjab government has collected the data of registered laborers to deliver the cash assistance

Moreover, it also formulated a committee to gather information of non registered laborers in the province.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had directed to speed up the process of the provision of cash assistance to low income families, the construction industry was permitted to operate as a large number of laborers were linked with this industry, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Coronavirus has effected the entire world but developing countries including Pakistan bore financial issues as majority of the country's population was daily wagers, he mentioned.

Factories were allowed to work so the number of laborers with following SOPs would return to their jobs soon,the rest of the laborers who could not get work would be paid half salary from the government and half from the respective employer according to the country's Ordinance 1968, he stated.