Punjab Govt implementing eco-friendly policies to curb plastic pollution: Shazia Rizwan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2025 | 10:50 PM
Punjab’s Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Shazia Rizwan on Thursday said that the provincial government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, was implementing environment-friendly policies to address climate change and plastic pollution challenges
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Punjab’s Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Shazia Rizwan on Thursday said that the provincial government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, was implementing environment-friendly policies to address climate change and plastic pollution challenges.
Addressing a seminar on “Climate Change and Plastic Pollution” at the NUST University, Islamabad, as chief guest, she said climate change and environmental degradation had emerged as serious global issues, with single-use plastic posing grave risks not only to human health but also to the ecosystem.
The seminar was organized by the Network for Consumer Protection.
Highlighting provincial initiatives, Shazia Rizwan said the Punjab Government had imposed a ban on unnecessary use of plastic products and introduced a Plastic Management Cell for effective enforcement, including online registration of plastic manufacturers and sellers.
For environmental protection, she added, the government had also established the Environmental Protection Force and launched the first Climate Policy and Climate Resilient Punjab Vision and Action Plan, which would serve as milestones in combating the climate crisis.
She said that measures such as modern vehicle emission testing certification, installation of 50 air quality monitoring stations across the province, and the introduction of emission control systems in more than 2,000 industrial units had been undertaken. Moreover, all brick kilns in Punjab had been shifted to environment-friendly zigzag technology.
Shazia Rizwan emphasized that public participation was crucial for overcoming environmental challenges. In this regard, she said, the government had introduced the Chief Minister’s Green Credit Programme, Green Punjab App and helpline 1317 to encourage citizens to participate in tree plantation, recycling and promotion of e-bikes while also availing financial incentives.
She further mentioned that projects like the launch of electric buses, adoption of Japan’s environmental models, and continuity of sustainable policies would help build a clean and green Punjab.
“Honest intent and consistent struggle are the key to solving these issues, and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has proved that addressing environmental challenges is not impossible,” she added.
