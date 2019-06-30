Punjab govt implementing policy of austerity, transparency: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Punjab government is acting on the policy of austerity and transparency, as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, he said that the use of national resources for personal benefits was against the public interest and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had set the trend of spending the public money for the public welfare.

The rulers in the past spent national resources ruthlessly for their personal interests, he added.

The PTI government made history by launching a campaign for austerity and added that the chief minister's office had curtailed its expenses by almost 60 per cent in fiscal year 2018-2019, as compared to the FY 2017-2018.

He said that gifts and hospitality expenses of the CM had been reduced to Rs 30 million from Rs 110 million; likewise, the maintenance of vehicles had also been reduced to half of its previous expense, which was Rs 40 million.

Usman Buzdar said that during previous tenures, around 2,000 security personnel were engaged for security of former CM at his and his relatives residences, which had now been downsized.

He said, "Former CM Punjab had established various camp offices in Punjab, which were utilizing national resources; however, I don't have a camp office or residence in Lahore." He said the trend of renovation of personal residences and new construction in the name of security had been changed, adding that now there was no room for such absurd traditions.