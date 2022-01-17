UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Implementing Progressive Governance Policies: Hasaan Khawar

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Punjab govt implementing progressive governance policies: Hasaan Khawar

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar on Monday said that citizens of Lahore were benefiting from the Naya Pakistan Health Card

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar on Monday said that citizens of Lahore were benefiting from the Naya Pakistan Health Card.

According to official sources here, on excellent feedback from Lahore, the scheme was now being launched in Rawalpindi.

He said that the private sector was also investing and assisting the government in increasing the facilities in the health sector.

Punjab was moving ahead in the race of development by consistently implementing progressive governance policies, he maintained.

He welcomed the Sri Lankan team to the Pak-Sri Lanka Savate Championship and also thanked the Sri Lankan government on behalf of Pakistan for sending the team. He commended the organizers of the championship Rao Shehzad and Umbreen, all the teams and players participating in the championship including the Sri Lankan team.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Naya Pakistan Rawalpindi All From Government Race

Recent Stories

Ozone pollution costs Asia billions in lost crops: ..

Ozone pollution costs Asia billions in lost crops: study

3 minutes ago
 Farrukh asks Shehbaz to explain his relations with ..

Farrukh asks Shehbaz to explain his relations with Masroor Anwar

3 minutes ago
 Drug peddler arrested, 1.2 kg hashish seized

Drug peddler arrested, 1.2 kg hashish seized

3 minutes ago
 US, EU Rule Out Disconnection of Russian Banks Fro ..

US, EU Rule Out Disconnection of Russian Banks From SWIFT - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Croatia Expects Russia-US-NATO Talks on Security G ..

Croatia Expects Russia-US-NATO Talks on Security Guarantees to Continue - Foreig ..

3 minutes ago
 Gang busted, 4 stolen motorcycles recovered

Gang busted, 4 stolen motorcycles recovered

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.